Fortnite maintenance and server status Here's how you can check if Fortnite servers are down.

Fortnite is one of the biggest video games in the world, with developer Epic Games constantly updating and tweaking the experience to be as fresh as possible. With an online game of this scale, it's not uncommon for Fortnite servers to go down for one reason or another. If you're trying to figure out if the game is down, we can help you check out Fortnite's maintenance and server status

Fortnite maintenance and server status

To check the Fortnite server status, you’re going to need to make your way over to the official status page on Epic Games website. Here you can see a complete breakdown of any issues currently plaguing Fortnite, Battle Breakers, Epic Online Services, and the Epic Games Store. This is a good way to check whether the problems you’re experience connecting to the game are something you can troubleshoot – like an internet issue – or something that Epic will need to resolve.

Downtime for Chapter 3 Season 2 will start at 3:00 AM ET (07:00 UTC) with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior. pic.twitter.com/qVI1MmzxNG — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 19, 2022

You should also keep an eye on the Fortnite Status Twitter account, which will share any necessary server updates. A lot of the time, Fortnite's servers go down as the developers work to deploy new updates. If that's the case, there's usually a scheduled end time for the downtime.

That's how you can check Fortnite's maintenance and server status. If you spend a lot of time in the battle royale game, consider checking out Shacknews topic page dedicated to Fortnite.