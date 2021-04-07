What time can you download and play PAC-MAN 99 for Switch? PAC-MAN 99 is a brand new battle royale based on the iconic arcade game, here's how you can download it.

Bandai Namco and Nintendo surprised fans when they revealed PAC-MAN 99, a new battle royale game based on the legendary arcade game. This game sees 99 players facing off on classic PAC-MAN levels until there’s one person remaining. The game is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch platform and is available starting April 7.

How to download PAC-MAN 99 on Switch

PAC-MAN 99 is digital only, meaning you’ll have to make your way to the eShop in order to pick it up. A quick manual search for “PAC-MAN 99” should bring you directly to the game. It’s entirely free-to-play, so don’t worry about allocating funds in order to jump in and start battling it out. The game is set to release on April 7 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. However, you can go in and download PAC-MAN 99 now, so that you won’t have to wait an extra second once the game unlocks.

The game does require a Nintendo Online Membership in order to connect and play with others. If you aren’t a member, you’ll want to consider a free trial or just signing up outright for Nintendo’s online service.

PAC-MAN 99 is just the latest in a trend of retro games getting the battle royale treatment. Tetris 99 was one of the most pleasant surprises of 2019, and is one of the most notable Tetris games in recent memory. Nintendo rolled out Super Mario 35 in honor of the platforming franchise’s 35th anniversary in 2020, but the game was removed from the eShop at the end of this past March.

PAC-MAN 99 was revealed as a surprise on April 6, just 24 hours before it’s set to release. In addition to classic PAC-MAN gameplay, this battle royale features a plethora of ways to interact with and sabotage the players around you. Stick with Shacknews for more on PAC-MAN 99.