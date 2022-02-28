Pac-Man Museum+ brings 14 games from the series' history together in May 2022 Bandai Namco is bringing the Pac-Man Museum+ collection to PC and consoles in late May.

The Pac-Man franchise has seen a ton of pretty great releases on arcades, home consoles, PC, and even mobile devices, not the least of which was the recent Pac-Man 99 on Nintendo Switch. However, Bandai Namco is bringing a collection together for those with a taste for other titles throughout the series’ long history. It has announced Pac-Man Museum+ is coming in May 2022.

Bandai Namco put out a release date trailer for Pac-Man Museum+ on the Bandai Namco YouTube channel on February 28, 2022. Coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on May 27, 2022, Pac-Man Museum+ brings a collection of 14 games from across the franchise together in one bundle, complete with some new features for players to enjoy. It will also be on Xbox Game Pass on Day One. Several of the games will feature offline simultaneous co-op play, but all of them will feature a mission system in which you can unlock coins to earn items and customize your own Pac-Man arcade. You’ll also be able to unlock various music from throughout the franchise for use in your arcade or just fun listening.

That said, the core attraction of this whole package is the games themselves. Here are all of the games included in Pac-Man Museum+:

PAC-MAN

SUPER PAC-MAN

PAC & PAL

PAC-LAND

PAC-MANIA

PAC-ATTACK

PAC-IN-TIME

PAC-MAN ARRANGEMENT Arcade ver.

PAC-MAN ARRANGEMENT CS ver.

PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION

PAC Motos

PAC’N ROLL REMIX

PAC-MAN BATTLE ROYALE

PAC-MAN 256

While Ms. Pac-Man is an obvious omission from an otherwise great list, Pac-Man Championship Edition, Pac-Man Battle Royale, and Pac-Man 256 are excellent modern representatives of the series that should be fun whether you’re new to Pac-Man or an old hand.

With Pac-Man Museum+ landing in May on the 2022 gaming calendar, fans of the franchise should make space on their calendar for this solid looking collection. Stay tuned for further details and updates as we get closer to Pac-Man Museum+’s release date.