New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Pac-Man Museum+ brings 14 games from the series' history together in May 2022

Bandai Namco is bringing the Pac-Man Museum+ collection to PC and consoles in late May.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
5

The Pac-Man franchise has seen a ton of pretty great releases on arcades, home consoles, PC, and even mobile devices, not the least of which was the recent Pac-Man 99 on Nintendo Switch. However, Bandai Namco is bringing a collection together for those with a taste for other titles throughout the series’ long history. It has announced Pac-Man Museum+ is coming in May 2022.

Bandai Namco put out a release date trailer for Pac-Man Museum+ on the Bandai Namco YouTube channel on February 28, 2022. Coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on May 27, 2022, Pac-Man Museum+ brings a collection of 14 games from across the franchise together in one bundle, complete with some new features for players to enjoy. It will also be on Xbox Game Pass on Day One. Several of the games will feature offline simultaneous co-op play, but all of them will feature a mission system in which you can unlock coins to earn items and customize your own Pac-Man arcade. You’ll also be able to unlock various music from throughout the franchise for use in your arcade or just fun listening.

That said, the core attraction of this whole package is the games themselves. Here are all of the games included in Pac-Man Museum+:

  • PAC-MAN
  • SUPER PAC-MAN
  • PAC & PAL
  • PAC-LAND
  • PAC-MANIA
  • PAC-ATTACK
  • PAC-IN-TIME
  • PAC-MAN ARRANGEMENT Arcade ver.
  • PAC-MAN ARRANGEMENT CS ver.
  • PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION
  • PAC Motos
  • PAC’N ROLL REMIX
  • PAC-MAN BATTLE ROYALE
  • PAC-MAN 256

While Ms. Pac-Man is an obvious omission from an otherwise great list, Pac-Man Championship Edition, Pac-Man Battle Royale, and Pac-Man 256 are excellent modern representatives of the series that should be fun whether you’re new to Pac-Man or an old hand.

With Pac-Man Museum+ landing in May on the 2022 gaming calendar, fans of the franchise should make space on their calendar for this solid looking collection. Stay tuned for further details and updates as we get closer to Pac-Man Museum+’s release date.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    February 28, 2022 8:45 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Pac-Man Museum+ brings 14 games from the series' history together in May 2022

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 28, 2022 8:49 AM

      The recent Namco collections have been really bad. I'll wait to reviews, and then probably till a sale.

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 28, 2022 9:10 AM

      Is has one of the 2 Pan-Man games, SMH

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 28, 2022 10:38 AM

      No Professor Pac-Man, no sale

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 28, 2022 10:40 AM

      No Pac-Man CE or CE2? Those are amazing.

    • Sludgehead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 28, 2022 11:07 AM

      No Ms. Pac-Man? NO DEAL!!!

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 28, 2022 11:09 AM

      How is Ms. Pac-Man not there???

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 28, 2022 11:13 AM

      No Ms. Pac-man?
      No Jr. Pac-Man?
      No Baby Pac-man?
      Way to leave out the rest of the family!

      Also missing:
      Pac-Man Plus
      Atari 2600 Pac-Man
      Professor Pac-Man

      All of the above are arcade games, except for the 2600 version..

    • RuinedHJ
      reply
      February 28, 2022 11:13 AM

      Main reason I would want this is the release of Super PAC-Man, but that came out on arcade archives a bit back. If this goes on sale though I’ll probably consider it, being the Pac-Man fiend that I am.

      • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 28, 2022 12:35 PM

        Super Pac-Man is the best Pac-Man for sure, but it *really* needs a four-way arcade stick to play -- at least in my experience.

Hello, Meet Lola