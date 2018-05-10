The Cartridge Family 093 – Ninja Goes Full Mamba, StarCraft: Ghost Lives
Hey, bro. It's just a video game, right? Why are you looking at me like that? No seriously, put the console down!
Oddworld is back with Soulstorm, and Shacknews was able to speak with Lorne Lanning at E3 2019 to learn more about the series' storied past.
The second game in the Oddworld pentalogy has received its first gameplay teaser.
Go ahead, add another excellent free game to your backlog.
Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee is 20 years old today and developer Oddworld Inhabitants is celebrating by offering free copies on PC.
Nintendo took Thursday evening to celebrate the indie gaming scene and Shacknews has rounded up the trailers for each of the games featured at tonight's event.
Get an extra mission and outfit
Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty will take players back into the classic world of Abe's Odyssey when the remake arrives on PS4, PS3, and Vita on June 9 as a Cross Buy title.