New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Oddworld Soulstorm release date revealed during Sony State of Play

This week's Sony State of Play gave us a closer look at gameplay from Oddworld Soulstorm on PlayStation.
Josh Hawkins
1

Today’s State of Play finally gave us a deeper look at the upcoming game Oddworld Soulstorm, as well as a release date.

The latest title in the Oddworld saga will arrive on April 6, 2021 and will be available for PS5 players through PlayStation Plus.

Developing…

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola