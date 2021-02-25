Oddworld Soulstorm release date revealed during Sony State of Play This week's Sony State of Play gave us a closer look at gameplay from Oddworld Soulstorm on PlayStation.

Today’s State of Play finally gave us a deeper look at the upcoming game Oddworld Soulstorm, as well as a release date.

The latest title in the Oddworld saga will arrive on April 6, 2021 and will be available for PS5 players through PlayStation Plus.

Developing…