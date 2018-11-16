Shack Chat: What is your favorite gaming collector's item?
The Shack Staff shares some of their favorite video game collectibles.
The Shack Staff shares some of their favorite video game collectibles.
Now declaring this podcast's candidacy for all future Bubsy Video Game Titling Meetings. You could've called it literally anything. What is this?
The Nintendo Switch has managed to surpass the Nintendo 64 in terms of lifetime console sales, which is pretty crazy to think about.
You'll have to stick to your classic Nintendo 64 console for now.
Big N has let its legal team loose on the ROM websites seeking an estimated $100 million or more in damages.
This may be the closest F-Zero fans will get to an actual HD remaster of the classic N64 racing game.
Donkey Kong's best buddy's racing game is due for an HD reboot, and one fan took it into his own hands.
After an NES Classic and an SNES Classic, this probably is something to watch for.
Happy birthday to you! Happy birthday to you! Happy birthday dear gaming-industry-circa-1996. Happy birthday to you!
Shacknews celebrates the 20th anniversary of Nintendo's 64-bit machine by looking back on the good, the bad, and the blurry.