Mario Golf arrives in Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass this month One of the best titles in Super Mario sports history returns when Mario Golf hits the Nintendo 64 Online library for Switch Online + Expansion Pass subscribers.

Nintendo has confirmed that the classic Mario Golf from Nintendo 64 is coming to the Switch Online library this month. It was quite an interesting surprise to see Nintendo come out of nowhere with another Mario Golf game in 2021 in the form of Mario Golf: Super Rush. However, that game left just a little bit to be desired. It wasn’t a bad game, but it certainly wasn’t the best Mario Golf game either. Arguably, that may be coming up when Nintendo adds N64's Mario Golf to the Switch Online + Expansion Pass offerings.

Nintendo announced Mario Golf’s upcoming inclusion in the Nintendo 64 Online library via the Nintendo of America Twitter on April 6, 2022. Starting on April 15, 2022, those with a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass will find Mario Golf in their Nintendo 64 Online libraries. The game will be playable in full form and also be available for local or online play via Nintendo Switch Online capabilities which have been applied throughout the Switch’s retro gaming programs.

Tee off with Mario and friends when Mario Golf comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 4/15. #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/bB4ujaj59F — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 7, 2022

Mario Golf will likely come as a welcome edition to a lot of Nintendo fans who were underwhelmed by 2021’s Mario Golf: Super Rush on the Nintendo Switch. While the game wasn’t terrible, it did have its quirks that kept it from being one of the truly great Mario sports titles, as one can read in our full Shacknews review. Mario Golf on the Nintendo 64, on the other hand, is a much beloved entry in the series and arguably a highlight of Mario Golf games as a whole.

With Mario Golf joining the Nintendo 64 Online library for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass subscribers, the program continues to grow stronger, especially following the successful inclusion of the recent F-Zero X. Stay tuned for more game inclusions and reveals for Nintendo Switch Online, right here at Shacknews.