F-Zero X cheat to unlock all vehicles, tracks, and difficulties

F-Zero X is out on Nintendo Switch Online, and some players are not in the mood to grind to unlock all of the tracks, racers, and difficulties again. While this might not be the most honorable way to play through one of the greatest racing games to ever ship, some people just don't have the time. This guide is for you. Sorry, Captain Falcon.

Captain Falcon is a by-the-book square, and cheating at F-Zero X makes him sad.

Cheat to unlock all vehicles, tracks, and difficulties in F-Zero X

To execute this cheat, players need to begin at the main title screen in F-Zero X. Press Start to navigate to the mode select screen and enter the following N64 controller button combination: Left Shoulder, Z, Right Shoulder, Up-C, Down-C, Left-C, Right-C, Start. On Nintendo Switch Joy-Con and Pro Controllers, the button combination is a bit trickier because of C button mapping: L Button, ZL Button, R Button, ZR + X Buttons, ZR + B Buttons, ZR + Y Buttons, ZR + A Buttons, Plus Button.

At this point, you should hear a noise. Navigate to Grand Prix mode, and you should see the new Master Difficulty option.

Players will also now have access to X Cup, and every vehicle should be available on the Select Machine Screen. Players may wonder why it is worth even doing this cheat since Samurai Goroh's Fire Stingray is available without any cheats and is clearly the best vehicle across the entire franchise's history.

While F-Zero X has been out on Wii U's Virtual Console since 2017, the game launching on Nintendo Switch with a brand new online multiplayer mode has a bunch of new players showing off their moves. Hopefully this guide will remove one of the pain points of many racers, but some players also enjoy the grind. Players are given an opportunity to skip ahead to Master Difficulty with this cheat, and beating that is purely up to skill.

Are you jumping into F-Zero X on Nintendo Switch today? Be sure to have your Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription up to date. Let us know your F-Zero main in the Shacknews Chatty comments thread below.