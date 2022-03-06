ShackStream: skankcore64 - Episode 121 Let's pick it up with more skankcore64, Bryan's journey to roll credits in every N64 game released in North America.

Salutations to all you Sunday Shackers. It's time for another episode of skankcore64, my personal quest to complete every Nintendo 64 game released in North America. Don't miss the action when it starts around 3:30 p.m. PT/ 6:30 p.m. ET, only on Shacknews Twitch.

Episode 121 - The continuation of Wipeout 64

Antecedently on skankcore64, I continued my efforts in reaching the end of yet another N64 game, this time in Wipeout 64. The low-grav high-speed racing only got more hectic with each passing race. I was able to complete a few more races in the challenge mode, but there's still plenty more left to boost through.

On today's episode, I'll be attempting to finish Wipeout 64 but I'm not sure when the credits roll for this particular title. Hopefully they'll appear right after I finish the final challenge race, but there could be a chance that I'll need to tackle the other sections of the game as well. There's only one way to find out, and that's by tuning into Shacknews Twitch!

