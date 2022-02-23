ShackStream: skankcore64 - Episode 119 Let's pick it up with more skankcore64, Bryan's quest to complete every N64 game released in North America.

It is Wednesday, my Shackerinos. Let's get through the mid-week with another double header of classic gaming goodness. Coming up we have my continuing trek through the flat-shaded and badly textured polygons of the entire North American Nintendo 64 catalog. The retro revival stays alive with the Stevetendo show shortly after skankcore64, so settle in. It all begins around 2:30 p.m. PT/ 5:30 p.m. ET, only on Shacknews Twitch.

Episode 119 - Multi-Racing Championship

Last time on skankcore64, I restarted my efforts in Off Road Challenge and really revved things up. After learning a bit about the upgrade system, I was careening through each track and tearing up each circuit. It took a little while, but I gained access to the Master Circuit and placed first in all six high-flying arcade-inspired locales. Then I rolled some sweet credits and moved on to my 30th game in my quest to conquer all 296 North American Nintendo 64 releases.

Later today, I'm continuing my drive through MRC, or Multi-Racing Championship, after finally finishing the first track with a win. There's only three tracks total in this game before unlocking mirror versions, so I hope there's another staff roll coming our way. I don't want to get too ahead of myself, however, as MRC is the closest thing the N64 has to a simulation-racing game with the difficulty to match. Get comfy at turn 4—I hear it's a doozy—and settle in for some speed when skankcore64 starts later on Shacknews Twitch!

