ShackStream: skankcore64 - Episode 118 Let's pick it up with more skankcore64, Bryan's quest to complete every N64 game released in North America.

We might be celebrating one of our multi-annual Duke Nukem Days here at Shacknews, but I'm here to bring some classic gaming to your Monday night. My personal journey through every Nintendo 64 game released in North America will be on shortly after today's episode of Wide World of Electronic Sports. The trip down polygonal memory lane begins later around 6:00 p.m. PT/ 9:00 p.m. ET.

Episode 118 - Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads.

Antecedently on skankcore64, in my usual hubris-fueled overconfident manner, I sought out to complete multiple racing games in one stream to try and pump up the completed games count. It turns out that just because some of these racing games can be beaten quickly, it's an entirely different matter gaining the skills to accomplish the feat. I made a little progress in one particular game, so I'm going to stick with that one until the credits roll.

On tonight's episode, Off Road Challenge is back and I'm ready to continue racing in each circuit. It hasn't been the easiest game so far, but the challenge is manageable and the arcade action is frantic. There's still plenty of mudding to do, however, so find a safe spot at the finish line over at Shacknews Twitch!

I'd like to say thank you to everyone that helps the growth of our Shacknews Twitch content. Everyone sharing our livestreams on social media, talking with the hosts and other viewers live, or even lurking in the background of the chat is helping out immensely and doing it for Shacknews! If you'd like to take an extra step towards supporting Shacknews Twitch, a monthly subscription to our channel is the perfect means to do so. You can even score a free sub to use each month with Prime Gaming. Stop by our guide on how to link your Amazon and Twitch accounts for more information!