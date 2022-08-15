Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Wave Race 64 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online this month

One of the greatest racing games from yesteryear is coming to Nintendo Switch Online.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Nintendo
5

The iconic Jet Ski racing game, Wave Race 64, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service for those with the Expansion Pack subscription. Players can dive into one of the best water-based racers ever made this August 19. Take a look at the official reveal trailer below!

On August 15, 2022 Nintendo announced via a tweet that Wave Race 64 would be coming to its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service on August 19, 2022. Wave Race 64 originally launched for the Nintendo 64 back in November of 1996 in North America, receiving rave reviews. Even today, the game remains an absolute treat to play, featuring some impressive water physics, racing elements, as well as a soundtrack that will take you right back to the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.

An official Nintendo press release might help refresh your memory about what’s included in Wave Race 64. “Choose from one of four watercraft racers, each with their own abilities and style,” the press release notes. “Try to capture glory in Championship Mode, whip around the tracks in Time Trials, pull off tricks in Stunt Mode or challenge a friend in 2P VS. Mode.” It’s also worth noting that Wave Race 64 features some weather tech, with the water changing based on the weather.

Wave Race 64 is the latest title to come to Nintendo’s online catalog of Nintendo 64 games. Users are able to subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service to gain access to several classic titles from the ‘90s era of gaming. The list of available titles continues to expand and is a great way for users to experience these games without having to fork out for physical copies that could set them back a pretty penny.

Image shows a racer in third spot with a seagull flying overhead

Source: Nintendo

Take a look at our guide on all Nintendo 64 games on the Nintendo Switch Online service to see what else you can get your hands on. All that’s left to do now is set your alarm, put on your wetsuit, and get ready for the release of Wave Race 64.

Sam Chandler 

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 15, 2022 6:25 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Wave Race 64 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online this month

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      August 15, 2022 7:26 PM

      Honestly... how on earth does Nintendo not make a new Wave Racer for the Switch???????? It's insane if you ask me :( .

      I guess... cool beans.... maybe..., I just don't know anymore, so much potential that is just siting there crying & neglected :( .

      • digweed014 legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        August 15, 2022 7:40 PM

        F zero too

        • valcan_s legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          August 15, 2022 7:55 PM

          YES!!!! It's insane :( , I hate to see amazing IPs just rotting away or neglected like this.

        • SerfaSam mercury mega
          reply
          August 15, 2022 8:28 PM

          Nintendo should definitely dig into its other racers. There's more than just Mario Kart!

        • j0nchan legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          August 15, 2022 9:57 PM

          they should mash up fzero and wave race.

          • RuinedHJ
            reply
            August 15, 2022 10:29 PM

            I want to see Diddy Kong Racers finally released, which is like Mario Kart mashed with ...well, water Mario Kart :P

      • sarcaz legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        August 16, 2022 12:52 AM

        People need to stop buying Mario Kart 8. I reckon if it slowed down, they'd possibly make an f-zero or wave race before they make Mario Kart 9.

    • RuinedHJ
      reply
      August 15, 2022 7:42 PM

      Fucking finally. I’ve wanted this more than anything else they’ve had to offer. Pure arcade bliss.

    • sarcaz legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      August 16, 2022 12:53 AM

      Has NSOXP gotten to the point it worth the extra cost for people now? Or do we reckon they'd have to add another system at this point?

