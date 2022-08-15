Wave Race 64 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online this month One of the greatest racing games from yesteryear is coming to Nintendo Switch Online.

The iconic Jet Ski racing game, Wave Race 64, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service for those with the Expansion Pack subscription. Players can dive into one of the best water-based racers ever made this August 19. Take a look at the official reveal trailer below!

On August 15, 2022 Nintendo announced via a tweet that Wave Race 64 would be coming to its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service on August 19, 2022. Wave Race 64 originally launched for the Nintendo 64 back in November of 1996 in North America, receiving rave reviews. Even today, the game remains an absolute treat to play, featuring some impressive water physics, racing elements, as well as a soundtrack that will take you right back to the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.

An official Nintendo press release might help refresh your memory about what’s included in Wave Race 64. “Choose from one of four watercraft racers, each with their own abilities and style,” the press release notes. “Try to capture glory in Championship Mode, whip around the tracks in Time Trials, pull off tricks in Stunt Mode or challenge a friend in 2P VS. Mode.” It’s also worth noting that Wave Race 64 features some weather tech, with the water changing based on the weather.

Wave Race 64 is the latest title to come to Nintendo’s online catalog of Nintendo 64 games. Users are able to subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service to gain access to several classic titles from the ‘90s era of gaming. The list of available titles continues to expand and is a great way for users to experience these games without having to fork out for physical copies that could set them back a pretty penny.

Take a look at our guide on all Nintendo 64 games on the Nintendo Switch Online service to see what else you can get your hands on. All that’s left to do now is set your alarm, put on your wetsuit, and get ready for the release of Wave Race 64.