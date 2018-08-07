Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated gets June 2020 launch date
If nautical nonsense be something you wish... again... then we have good news for you. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated has a launch date.
If nautical nonsense be something you wish... again... then we have good news for you. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated has a launch date.
Typically, game-themed programming isn't great, but this could surprise us.
It's too bad we can't go on this show now.
Your favorite pups are coming to a console near you to help protect Adventure Bay.
Platinum Games has 'officially leaked' its upcoming title, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan.
A new behind-the-scenes video discusses the origins of the upcoming The Legend of Korra game.
We got a hefty look of The Legend of Korra game at San Diego Comic-Con, but not all the news was positive. By botching the show promotion, Nickelodeon is hobbling the game's chances.
The Raving Rabbids TV series will debut on August 3. Rabbids Invasion will consist of 26 half-hour episodes, and tie into an upcoming Xbox One "interactive TV show" game.
They're heroes in a half-shell, but with a twist: they're green. Those Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are returning to video games after an absence of, oh, only a few years, as Activision today announced it's licensed the reptiles to star in interactive games you can play on video gaming devices.
Ubisoft has penned a deal with Nickelodeon to produce 26 episodes of Raving Rabbids, to begin in 2013.