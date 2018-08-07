New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Nickelodeon

Activision making Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games

They're heroes in a half-shell, but with a twist: they're green. Those Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are returning to video games after an absence of, oh, only a few years, as Activision today announced it's licensed the reptiles to star in interactive games you can play on video gaming devices.

