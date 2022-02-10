New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Splinter confirmed playable in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' teacher, Master Splinter has been confirmed as a playable character in the upcoming Shredder's Revenge game.
TJ Denzer
1

With Tribute Games and Dotemu preparing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge for launch sometime in 2022, it’s a good time to be a TMNT and/or arcade beat-‘em-up fan, and it just keeps getting better. Today, Dotemu and Tribute confirmed that Master Splinter will be joining the cast of playable characters in the game alongside the rest of the turtles and April O’Neil.

Dotemu and Tribute Games announced Splinter as a playable character in the latest trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge on February 10, 2022. The latest trailer is all about Master Splinter: the anthromorphized rat, teacher, and father figure to the turtles. Usually teaching and guiding them from their home in the sewers, Splinter will take part in the fight this time as a fully playable character. Splinter joins April O’Neil, who was also delightfully announced as a rare playable character in the game back at Gamescom in 2021. That brings the playable cast in the game to six characters including all four of the turtles.

It’s awesome to see Splinter in action for this game. Where many TMNT games often focus on playing the turtles themselves, Splinter taught them and is very capable of a fight. Not only does he use his staff, but Splinter seems to be packing a lot of kick moves, including a certain spinning tornado kick made famous Street Fighter. He also seems to feature a little bit of ninja trickery and some buffing meditation abilities as well. All-in-all, Splinter is looking like another great addition to the overall TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge roster.

We still don’t have a release date on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, but it’s set to land on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime in 2022. Stay tuned as we await further details and announcements right here at Shacknews.

