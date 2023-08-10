How much does the TMNT DLC cost in Street Fighter 6? The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cosmetics have come to Street Fighter 6. Here's how much you can expect to pay for each piece of the collection.

Over EVO 2023 weekend, Capcom dropped the surprise announcement that it would partnering with Nickelodeon to launch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cosmetics in Street Fighter 6. That DLC is out now, but it costs a pretty penny. Trying to get your hands on the outfits, accessories, emotes, and other goodies from the set? Then you’re going to want to check out how much it will run you. We have all of the prizing for the TMNT Street Fighter 6 DLC right here.

How much does the TMNT DLC cost in Street Fighter 6?

The TMNT full-body avatar costumes in Street Fighter 6 will cost you 750 Fighter Coins a piece.

Announced during EVO 2023, Capcom brought a wealth of TMNT cosmetic DLC to Street Fighter 6. There were all sorts of goodies in the collection ranging from miniscule things such as banners and emotes to full-on avatar costumes. Those last ones are pretty pricey though, and the only way to get any of this stuff is with Fighter Coins, which is Street Fighter 6’s premium currency. Here’s the rundown of what you’re looking at for pricing:

Full-body avatar costume: 750 Fighter Coins each (3,000 for all four)

Bandana avatar masks: 250 Fighter Coins each (1,000 for all four)

TMNT Sticker Sets (for use with chat and Picture Mode): 100 Fighter Coins each (200 for both)

TMNT Heroic Poses & Pizza Time Emotes: 250 Fighter Coins each (500 for both)

TMNT Banner Frames: 100 Fighter Coins Each (400 for all four)

TMNT Cowabunga & Turtle Power Phone Wallpapers: 100 Fighter Coins (200 for both)

Total cost for just Avatar items: 4,000 Fighter Coins

Total cost of entire TMNT collection: 5,300 Fighter Coins

Fighter Coins Cost

You can earn a few Fighter Coins at the end of each Fighter Pass in addition to buying them.

Lest you’ve forgotten just what the breakdowns of Fighter Coins are for Street Fighter 6 are, we’ve also gathered the prices as shared on the PlayStation Store. They are as follows:

250 Fighter Coins: $4.99 USD

610 Fighter Coins: $11.99 USD

1250 Fighter Coins: $23.99 USD

2750 Fighter Coins: $49.99 USD

Fighter Coins earnable through Premium Fighter Pass: 250 Coins

There you have it. That’s the full breakdown of offerings and pricing on the Street Fighter 6 TMNT DLC content. It’s a hefty price to be sure, and one that the community is not too thrilled about. Stay tuned as we cover further Street Fighter 6 updates.