New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

How much does the TMNT DLC cost in Street Fighter 6?

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cosmetics have come to Street Fighter 6. Here's how much you can expect to pay for each piece of the collection.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Capcom
2

Over EVO 2023 weekend, Capcom dropped the surprise announcement that it would partnering with Nickelodeon to launch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cosmetics in Street Fighter 6. That DLC is out now, but it costs a pretty penny. Trying to get your hands on the outfits, accessories, emotes, and other goodies from the set? Then you’re going to want to check out how much it will run you. We have all of the prizing for the TMNT Street Fighter 6 DLC right here.

How much does the TMNT DLC cost in Street Fighter 6?

TMNT Street Fighter 6 Avatar Costumes
The TMNT full-body avatar costumes in Street Fighter 6 will cost you 750 Fighter Coins a piece.
Source: Capcom

Announced during EVO 2023, Capcom brought a wealth of TMNT cosmetic DLC to Street Fighter 6. There were all sorts of goodies in the collection ranging from miniscule things such as banners and emotes to full-on avatar costumes. Those last ones are pretty pricey though, and the only way to get any of this stuff is with Fighter Coins, which is Street Fighter 6’s premium currency. Here’s the rundown of what you’re looking at for pricing:

  • Full-body avatar costume: 750 Fighter Coins each (3,000 for all four)
  • Bandana avatar masks: 250 Fighter Coins each (1,000 for all four)
  • TMNT Sticker Sets (for use with chat and Picture Mode): 100 Fighter Coins each (200 for both)
  • TMNT Heroic Poses & Pizza Time Emotes: 250 Fighter Coins each (500 for both)
  • TMNT Banner Frames: 100 Fighter Coins Each (400 for all four)
  • TMNT Cowabunga & Turtle Power Phone Wallpapers: 100 Fighter Coins (200 for both)
  • Total cost for just Avatar items: 4,000 Fighter Coins
  • Total cost of entire TMNT collection: 5,300 Fighter Coins

Fighter Coins Cost

Street Fighter 6 Premium Fighter Pass Coins
You can earn a few Fighter Coins at the end of each Fighter Pass in addition to buying them.
Source: Capcom

Lest you’ve forgotten just what the breakdowns of Fighter Coins are for Street Fighter 6 are, we’ve also gathered the prices as shared on the PlayStation Store. They are as follows:

  • 250 Fighter Coins: $4.99 USD
  • 610 Fighter Coins: $11.99 USD
  • 1250 Fighter Coins: $23.99 USD
  • 2750 Fighter Coins: $49.99 USD
  • Fighter Coins earnable through Premium Fighter Pass: 250 Coins

There you have it. That’s the full breakdown of offerings and pricing on the Street Fighter 6 TMNT DLC content. It’s a hefty price to be sure, and one that the community is not too thrilled about. Stay tuned as we cover further Street Fighter 6 updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola