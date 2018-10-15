The Dark Souls franchise has sold over 27 million units, claims From Software
Bandai Namco and From Software took a victory lap, adding that Dark Souls 3 has accounted for over a third of the overall franchise sales.
Bandai Namco and From Software took a victory lap, adding that Dark Souls 3 has accounted for over a third of the overall franchise sales.
My Arcade's Namco Museum Micro Player is bringing arcade-quality ports of classic titles like Pac-Man and Splatterhouse to office desktops everywhere.
Pegasus Seiya and Dragon Shiryu come armed with their golden cloths to take on a historic roster of fighters.
Prepare to take to the skies to do battle in an aerial ballet of death at supersonic speeds.
Watch Ichigo, Rukia, and Aizen is action in the action-packed trailer.
The publisher dominates within the fighting genre but wants bigger slices of pie elsewhere.
The fighting game set in the popular My Hero Academia anime series is coming later this year.
Three individual players will take control of characters in the new Party Battle mode.
The fusion of Goku Black and Future Zamasu is headed toward the DBFZ roster.
It's time to skip all the eyebrow twitches and exposition and get right to the brawling.