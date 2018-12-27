TEPPEN adds Mega Man X's Zero as latest playable hero in March
TEPPEN's latest update, 'Haunted by Memories' introduces Zero from Mega Man X as its latest hero alongside a new set of cards centered around Zero, Leon Kennedy, Cammy, and more.
TEPPEN's latest update, 'Haunted by Memories' introduces Zero from Mega Man X as its latest hero alongside a new set of cards centered around Zero, Leon Kennedy, Cammy, and more.
After circling the drain (to put it nicely) for years, Capcom came back swinging in 2018 with Monster Hunter World, a new Mega Man and exciting new-ish games on the horizon.
Capcom and iam8bit are sending out the 30th Anniversary limited edition NES/SNES cartridges celebrating Mega Man 2 and Mega Man X.
X gon' give it to ya.
Capcom didn't take long jumping into surprises during the 30-year anniversary live stream for the Mega Man series.