ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 261 Tonight, it's a dash of robots with Mega Man X3 on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re sticking with Mega Man on the show with another Mega Man X game. We have played the original Mega Man X, X2, and X4 on the show but tonight we’re playing one that I skipped, Mega Man X3. Mega Man X3 was the last Mega Man X game on the Super Nintendo. Mega Man X4 started the trend of Mega Man games not appearing on Nintendo hardware. The third installment in the Mega Man X series is probably the game in the series I know the least about, having not grown up with X3.

Mega Man X3 is tougher than the previous two games, in my opinion. The stages feel like they have more of an exploration aspect to them meaning it will take more to find secrets during the playthrough. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, will we be able to help Mega Man X defeat Sigma?

Mega Man X3 amps up the difficulty as compared to the previous two installments!

©Capcom

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launch this week so to celebrate, there might be some Pokemon on the show but you'll have to stay tuned and see!

If you want to support the Shacknews Twitch channel with more than just watching the great programming, then I suggest you subscribe with Prime Gaming. It’s simple, painless, and best of all, it’s free. Subscribing allows you to support all the great Shacknews Twitch shows, not just the Stevetendo show! Join in the fun as we try to complete these great video games and talk some sports. If you've watched the Stevetendo show, you know we check the scores during the livestream. I would love to talk Jets, Devils, and Mets all night but that’s only a portion of what you come to the show to see.

Not only is tonight a Stevetendo night, it’s a Hockey night as the Devils are playing in Montreal. If you’ve been to the Stevetendo show before, you know we’ll be checking the score of the game from time to time. Keep thinking of those viewer suggested games for me to play on the show. Nintendo is taking their time adding games to the Nintendo Switch Online so we’ll have to play something prior.

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews Livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!