ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 411 Mega Man X2 is center stage on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re diving back into one of my favorite franchises. If Capcom doesn’t want to show Mega Man some love, then it’s up to the Stevetendo show. The Mega Man X series was some of the best games the Super Nintendo had to offer. Tonight, I’ll be playing my second favorite game in the series, Mega Man X2. It has been quite some time since we’ve played a Mega Man X game on the show.

In my opinion, Mega Man X2 isn’t as tough as the original Mega Man X but it does have some cool Mavericks to fight and neat power ups to obtain. I have played Mega Man X and Mega Man X2 so many times on the Super Nintendo that it’s always fun to revisit them on the Stevetendo show. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for a Mega Man X2 playthrough.

If you need a robot taken care of, there's only one for the job!

©Capcom

