ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 255 Tonight on the program, we're helping Mega Man X defeat Sigma in Mega Man X4.

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping into a brand new playthrough with Mega Man X4. It felt like it was time to bring Mega Man back to the show and X4 has some of the best music the series has to offer. For those viewers who don’t know, Mega Man X4 was the first game in the Mega Man X series to be on a non-Nintendo system. The first two Mega Man X games are some of my favorite games on the Super Nintendo and then things start to go downhill with X3.

I missed out on Mega Man X3 when I was younger and thus I'm more familiar with Mega Man X4. That being said, in my opinion Mega Man X4 took a page from older Mega Man games and plays much more like the NES games. Mega Man X3 doesn’t have the same feel of a classic Mega Man game. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, see if we can help Mega Man X take down the evil Sigma!

A new batch of Maverick robots stand in Mega Man X's way! Will we be able to stop them?

©Capcom

