ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 347 Mega Man X stars on the Stevetendo show tonight!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re playing Mega Man X on the show. Mega Man X is one of my all-time favorite Super Nintendo games and it might be one of my favorite games regardless of system. It has been awhile since we played a Mega Man game on the show. I haven’t decided what type of playthrough this run of Mega Man X will be.

I think I’m going to see if I can beat Mega Man X and Mega Man X2 in one episode of the Stevetendo show. I know the first two Mega Man X games like the back of my hand so this will be a fun challenge for me. It could also become a Mega Buster only run as well so swing by the show to find out. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for Mega Man X and Mega Man X2!

Do you really need a reason to play Mega Man X?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Live A Live playthrough. We finished the Middle Ages chapter last episode but unlocked a new secret chapter after that. New playthroughs a plenty next week as we'll need something to fill the void left by Pikmin. Live A Live should end this week too so there will be another hole to fill in the Stevetendo show lineup!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been out for about two months now and you should be close to wrapping up your playthrough. That doesn't mean that the folks at Shacknews are wrapping up their playthrough since someone has to write all the guides and videos that you crave. When you save Princess Zelda from the forces of evil, make sure you cite the guides at Shacknews as the push you needed to save her.

There will be new games being played on the Stevetendo show soon. That being said, if there was ever a time to request a game get played, it's now. All I ask is that the game is on the Nintendo Switch Online Service as it makes the game easier to livestream. The summer is heating up so let the Stevetendo show help cool things down!