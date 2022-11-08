ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 258 Time to beat up some robots in Mega Man X2, on Stevetendo!

It feels like a good time to get back into Mega Man games on the Stevetendo show, so tonight, we’re playing another one of my favorite SNES games, Mega Man X2. Mega Man X2 was the second installment of the X series on the Super Nintendo. Mega Man X2 brought the Maverick Hunters into the series. The player needed to defeat them to save Zero, who is seen in the introduction stage of the game being blown to pieces.

The benefit of saving Zero is that you don’t have to fight him later in the adventure. I’m not sure if this playthrough will be a “Mega Buster only” run but that does add an extra challenge to the game. I know Mega Man X2 like the back of my hand so this should go a little better than the Mega Man X4 playthrough but there could be controller throwing. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, see if we can help Mega Man X take down another form of Sigma!

Time to help Mega Man X save Zero and take down a fresh batch of Mavericks!

There's a lot to do during tonight's stream. We have to defeat Sigma and check the score of the Devils game. As I've mentioned prior, start thinking of some game suggestions as we'll need different games to play as we get closer to the holiday season.