Mass Effect Trilogy listings stir rumors of a series re-release
Apparent new listings of the original Mass Effect trilogy have caused speculation on whether or not the games could be coming to current consoles soon.
What could the next Mass Effect game entail?
The cards are just as risque as you might imagine.
Origin Access subscribers will soon be getting a ton of games for free as well as early access to Mirror's Edge Catalyst.
Just when you think the U.S presidential campaign cannot get any stranger, Donald Trump has tweeted a fan-made Mass Effect ad to his millions of followers complete with music and voiceover.
The first 100 Xbox One backwards compatible games have been revealed, and there are a number of noteworthy games in this list.
California's Great America theme park is teaming up with Electronic Arts to provide the first ever Mass Effect-themed attraction for 2016.
There are times when you step into a shiny new car, plane, or mech only to realize you were better off walking. We're spotlighting 5 of the worst vehicles in video game history.
The Mass Effect 2 "Genesis" motion comic, which lets you make choices from the first game and import them to ME2, is now available on the Xbox Live Marketplace for $4.
BioWare and EA announced a deal with FUNimation to produce a straight-to-DVD feature film based on the Mass Effect series. It's expected to hit stores in summer of 2012.