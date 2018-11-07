New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

All Stories Tagged: Mass Effect

The Top 5 Worst Video Game Vehicles

There are times when you step into a shiny new car, plane, or mech only to realize you were better off walking. We're spotlighting 5 of the worst vehicles in video game history.

Mass Effect 2 'Genesis' comic on XBLM

The Mass Effect 2 "Genesis" motion comic, which lets you make choices from the first game and import them to ME2, is now available on the Xbox Live Marketplace for $4.

Mass Effect gets animated next summer

BioWare and EA announced a deal with FUNimation to produce a straight-to-DVD feature film based on the Mass Effect series. It's expected to hit stores in summer of 2012.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola