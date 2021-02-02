Mass Effect Legendary Edition rekindles the Reaper War trilogy in May 2021 The remastered Mass Effect series has an official release date for when we'll be able to step into the boots of Commander Shepherd to save the galaxy again.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition promises to be a thoughtful return to the space opera trilogy that gave us years worth of gaming and replay back in the Xbox 360 and PS3 era and beyond. It collects all three original games in one place, complete with all of the 40+ DLC ever released across the trilogy, and gives it an extreme makeover that’s looking better with every reveal. The real question, though, was when we would get to play. Well, now we know. Mass Effect Legendary Edition has been given a release date set for May 2021.

Electronic Arts and Bioware revealed the official release date for Mass Effect Legendary Edition on February 2, 2021, and it came with a fresh new trailer. On May 14, 2021, Mass Effect Legendary Edition will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam and EA Origin. With it, old fans and new ones alike will be able to take a revitalized step onto the Normandy as Commander Shepherd to fight back against the threat of the Reapers aiming to annihilate all life in the universe.

Though the bundle may be coming a little later than anyone initially expected, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is still looking intensely good. The remastered trilogy boasts tens of thousands of redressed textures across the games, far better loading times, reworked lighting, shadows, other visual effect upgrades, and so much more to make the journey of love and war that much more immersive.

Mass Effect 1 in particular features a wealth of improvements to bring it in line with the other games, including UI adjustments, better aiming, quality-of-life improvements, squad and vehicle controls, and more, making well worth re-exploring. Meanwhile, Mass Effect 3's established female Shepherd is now selectable as a default option alongside the male counterpart across all three games.

With Mass Effect Legendary Edition launching on May 14, be sure to stay tuned for further coverage coming down the pipeline. We’ll have it right here for you at Shacknews.