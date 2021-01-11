New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition may be launching in March

Retail listings indicate that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will release this March.
After a long build-up of rumors and speculation, the Mass Effect trilogy remaster was finally confirmed. Bringing Bioware’s beloved trilogy of sci-fi RPGs to modern systems with visual upgrades all we know is that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is set to launch at some point this year. However, recent retail listings may have slipped that the remaster will be releasing this March.

As first reported by VGC, retailers Shopitree and GSShop made posts about the upcoming Mass Effect: Legendary Edition where they both listed the release date as March 12, 2021. Release date leaks via retailers has become custom in the gaming world, and often proves to be inaccurate. What makes this different is the fact that two separate retail companies are using the March 12 date. It makes it pretty difficult to just write the listing off as a placeholder date.

With March 12 just two months away, it’s likely that we’ll get official confirmation soon, if it really is the release date. The remastered Mass Effect trilogy will come with new visual upgrades in the form of 4K textures, as well as all released DLC.

Interestingly enough, the original Mass Effect storyline may not end with the original trilogy of games. While Andromeda was met with some harsh reactions, Bioware recently announced that a new mainline Mass Effect game was in development. Though they neglected to confirm if it would be a proper “Mass Effect 4”, it seems like classic characters will be returning for the game.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

