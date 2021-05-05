Mass Effect Legendary Edition's website now lets you create your own cover art In a big content release that included collected series music, comics, and more, you can now make your Mass Effect Legendary Edition cover art.

The release of Mass Effect Legendary Edition is just around the corner. Pretty soon we’ll be thoroughly exploring the reworked space opera trilogy that captivated a massive gaming community for over a decade, but we’ve still got a little time to kill before we get there. Thankfully EA and BioWare are helping us along. They dropped a bunch of content that includes being able to create and download your own Mass Effect Legendary Edition cover art as you see fit.

EA and Bioware shared the Mass Effect Legendary Edition cover art designer on the game’s website as part of a large free content drop on May 5, 2021. By heading to the website and its #MyShephard art creator section, you can engage in a number of choices to create your ideal cover art for the game. The choices consist of character alignment (Paragon, Renegade, or Neutral), favorite squad mates and companions, and settings to help you make your cover art much like we did in the featured image above.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition's #MyShepard art creator lets you rework the cover with your favorite alignment, location, and squadmates in a series of choices.

That wasn’t all. EA and BioWare shared a bunch of other cool things to help pass the time till the game’s official launch on May 14. For one, there’s now an 88-track mega cut of Mass Effect music featuring selected aural offerings from across the trilogy. It’s a great trip down memory lane listening to the music that accompanied our journey at various sections of the trilogy’s journey. There’s also a free downloadable bundle that includes the original Mass Effect soundtrack for you to keep, as well as art books, digital comics, and other media that was previously only available in Mass Effect Limited Edition copies.

Nonetheless, we can’t deny that being able to put together our own Mass Effect Legendary Edition key art was quite the fun activity leading up to its launch. With BioWare having captivated us with the teased changes and improvements to the first game, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a journey we’re ready to explore again, and we’re happy we won’t have to wait much longer.