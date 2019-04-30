Facebook and Instagram ban President Donald Trump for two weeks
Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts will remain banned until the transfer of power to President-Elect Joe Biden is complete.
Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts will remain banned until the transfer of power to President-Elect Joe Biden is complete.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg awkwardly laughed at the company's poor privacy track record at the F8 2019 day one keynote.
Facebook, the world's worst company, continues its awful treatment of user data. The latest report states that the company shared users' private messages with paying customers.
This story is still developing at this time.
Not too late to bring back Friendster.
Let's just bring back Friendster.
F8 attendees let their first authentic cheers cry when Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement.