Mark Zuckerberg says Threads has had 70 million signups since launch He's previously said he'd like to get Threads up to a billion users as soon as possible.

Threads launched this week, and despite complaints of business from its competition and its various early issues, it seems to be gaining steam quickly. Mark Zuckerberg recently claimed that Threads has already been able to amass over 70 million users since launching earlier this week. That’s a pretty good start for Twitter’s new Meta-owned competition.

Mark Zuckerberg made the claim about 70 million users on Threads via his personal Threads account on July 7, 2023. Threads came out from the Instagram app only a couple days ago and acts much like Twitter in terms of short form posting in an online community. Since then, the app has reportedly been able to gather the massive user milestone in short order. Of course, it helps that signing up for Threads is as simple as activating it from an Instagram account, so there’s a lot of crossover allowing Instagram users to get in quickly and easily. Nonetheless, it’s a major start for the app launching just this week.

It hasn’t been all good for Threads. Many users considered it to be a hot mess at launch, not the least of which was the fact that there’s no way to limit interaction to just followers. Some have already also reported mass harassment from having their Threads posts put in front of unwanted audiences. Moreover, on the legal side, Elon Musk may be gearing up for action against Threads, claiming that Meta poached many of the Twitter developers Musk fired when he took over the company and has been using trade secrets to build Threads.

Nonetheless, for now, Threads seems to have gained early steam. It will be interesting to see if that 70 million grows to the 1 billion Mark Zuckerberg is looking for. Stay tuned as we watch for further updates.