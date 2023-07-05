Threads will get a 'follow only' view soon, says Instagram head The current Threads home screen features a jumble of unrecognizable blue checkmarks in non-chronological order with no option to change it.

Users who downloaded the new Instagram Threads app on Wednesday afternoon were greeted with an unpleasant surprise. Their home feed was likely filled with numerous users that they don't follow or ones that don't follow them. Worse, there's no option to only display users on a person's follow list. However, that appears to be on the to-do list, according to Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

When Mosseri was asked on Threads about only being able to see accounts that a user follows, Mosseri replied that it is "on the list." No other details were provided, nor was any timing given.

Threads was originally scheduled to launch on Thursday July 6, 2023, but went live on both the App Store and Google Play storefronts hours ahead of that estimated launch window. The Threads launch comes as Twitter and its owner Elon Musk continue to drive users away with increasingly broken functionality and unpopular ideas, the latest of which will put popular feature TweetDeck behind the Twitter Blue paywall.

However, according to some Threads users, Meta's competitor has a few issues of its own. On top of the home screen, a heavy influx of users has led to the app running slowly for some; some users have already experienced harrassment, due partially to the issues with the home screen; and users have expressed concern with Threads and its handling of privacy. In fact, Threads has not been released in the EU, mainly due to those privacy issues.

Will Threads merely being a more competent Twitter be enough to lure people away from the Musk-owned social media network? We'll continue to watch this story at Shacknews. We'll also watch for anything further regarding the Threads home screen, so keep an eye on our Threads topic page for more.