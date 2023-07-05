Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Threads will get a 'follow only' view soon, says Instagram head

The current Threads home screen features a jumble of unrecognizable blue checkmarks in non-chronological order with no option to change it.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Meta
2

Users who downloaded the new Instagram Threads app on Wednesday afternoon were greeted with an unpleasant surprise. Their home feed was likely filled with numerous users that they don't follow or ones that don't follow them. Worse, there's no option to only display users on a person's follow list. However, that appears to be on the to-do list, according to Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

Instagram head says follow only view is coming soon to Threads.

Source: Imgur

When Mosseri was asked on Threads about only being able to see accounts that a user follows, Mosseri replied that it is "on the list." No other details were provided, nor was any timing given.

Threads was originally scheduled to launch on Thursday July 6, 2023, but went live on both the App Store and Google Play storefronts hours ahead of that estimated launch window. The Threads launch comes as Twitter and its owner Elon Musk continue to drive users away with increasingly broken functionality and unpopular ideas, the latest of which will put popular feature TweetDeck behind the Twitter Blue paywall.

However, according to some Threads users, Meta's competitor has a few issues of its own. On top of the home screen, a heavy influx of users has led to the app running slowly for some; some users have already experienced harrassment, due partially to the issues with the home screen; and users have expressed concern with Threads and its handling of privacy. In fact, Threads has not been released in the EU, mainly due to those privacy issues.

Will Threads merely being a more competent Twitter be enough to lure people away from the Musk-owned social media network? We'll continue to watch this story at Shacknews. We'll also watch for anything further regarding the Threads home screen, so keep an eye on our Threads topic page for more.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola