Instagram Threads short-form social media platform will launch tomorrow Meta is taking Twitter head-on with the release of its own text-based social media platform.

Twitter has been in absolute turmoil since the Elon Musk takeover, with countless feature and policy changes that have hindered the user experience. As a result, many Twitter users have been desperate to find an alternative social media platform to flock to, and a major player is about to enter the ring. Threads is a new social media platform that’s set to launch worldwide tomorrow.

While Meta had previously teased its plans to make a new text-based social media platform to rival Twitter, Threads was officially announced with a July 6, 2023 release date over the holiday weekend. On the app’s official App Store and Google Play store pages, we get a better idea of what Threads will look and operate like—which is essentially just like Twitter.



Source: Meta

Officially described as an Instagram app, Threads allows users to connect their IG account and follow the same people from the photo-sharing platform. On Threads, users can make text-based posts, like posts from others, reply to them, and share them. Promotional screenshots of the app also reveal another Twitter-like feature: the ability to limit who can reply to your posts by following, mentioned, and everybody. Threads will have a decent amount of crossover between Meta’s other social media apps, Facebook and Instagram, as users can still post pictures on it.

The launch of Threads comes at a time where there is an increased uncertainty around Twitter’s future. A string of large missteps have disillusioned a large share of the platform’s user base, and the recent introduction of tweet rate limits was just the latest change that had users yearning for a worthy alternative platform. Meta, of course, has problems of its own to deal with. Although it may be a while before Musk and Zuckerberg are throwing hands in the octagon, their respective social media platforms will be duking it out later this week.