Musk threatens legal action against Meta one day after Twitter competitor Threads launch Twitter has issued a demand for Meta to stop using trade secrets as it builds its competing platform.

There’s been a lot of attention on Meta over the past 24 hours following the launch of Threads, its Twitter competitor. The Instagram-integrated platform has drawn a lot of eyes, including those of Twitter owner Elon Musk. In a recent email directly to Meta, Twitter accused Meta of using the company’s trade secrets to build Threads, and has threatened legal action if it doesn’t make proper adjustments.

An email from Twitter lawyer Alex Spiro was sent to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg today. It expresses concerns over the newly-launched Threads, alleging that Meta used Twitter’s “trade secrets and intellectual property in order to accelerate the development” of the new social media platform. The letter also points out the fact that Meta has deliberately hired multiple ex-Twitter employees over the past year.

Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information. Twitter reserves all rights, but not limited to, the right to seek both civil remedies and injunctive relief without further notice to prevent any further retention, disclosure, or use of its intellectual property by Meta.

In less than 24 hours since its launch, Threads has surpassed 30 million sign-ups, according to Mark Zuckerberg himself. Despite its successful launch, the platform is missing some key features that users have been quick to point out, and the folks at Instagram have already provided a list of planned changes. Meta has also clarified that it’s not currently thinking about how to implement ads on the platform, and that monetization will come down the road.

The world may have been eager at the prospect of seeing Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg throw punches in the octagon, but it’s now looking like we might see them do battle in the courtroom instead.