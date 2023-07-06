Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Musk threatens legal action against Meta one day after Twitter competitor Threads launch

Twitter has issued a demand for Meta to stop using trade secrets as it builds its competing platform.
Donovan Erskine
There’s been a lot of attention on Meta over the past 24 hours following the launch of Threads, its Twitter competitor. The Instagram-integrated platform has drawn a lot of eyes, including those of Twitter owner Elon Musk. In a recent email directly to Meta, Twitter accused Meta of using the company’s trade secrets to build Threads, and has threatened legal action if it doesn’t make proper adjustments.

An email from Twitter lawyer Alex Spiro was sent to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg today. It expresses concerns over the newly-launched Threads, alleging that Meta used Twitter’s “trade secrets and intellectual property in order to accelerate the development” of the new social media platform. The letter also points out the fact that Meta has deliberately hired multiple ex-Twitter employees over the past year.

In less than 24 hours since its launch, Threads has surpassed 30 million sign-ups, according to Mark Zuckerberg himself. Despite its successful launch, the platform is missing some key features that users have been quick to point out, and the folks at Instagram have already provided a list of planned changes. Meta has also clarified that it’s not currently thinking about how to implement ads on the platform, and that monetization will come down the road.

The world may have been eager at the prospect of seeing Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg throw punches in the octagon, but it’s now looking like we might see them do battle in the courtroom instead.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

