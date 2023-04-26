Facebook (META) Q1 2023 earnings results beat revenue & EPS expectations Facebook (META) is out with its latest earnings report, showing a beat on revenue and EPS.

The blitz of financial news this week continues as Facebook (META) has reported its earnings for Q1 2023. The report highlights the performance of the company’s various divisions over the first three months of the year. In the earnings release, we see that Facebook (META) beat on both earnings and revenue expectations.

Facebook’s (META) Q1 2023 earnings report dropped just after the markets closed today. The report reveals that Facebook brought in a total of $28.5 billion in revenue during the quarter, surpassing the $27.7 billion Wall Street estimate. As for earnings-per-share, Facebook’s total was $2.20 per share, beating the $2.14 estimate. In the report, CEO Mark Zuckerberg provided a statement on Facebook’s (META) quarter.

We had a good quarter and our community continues to grow. Our AI work is driving good results across our apps and business. We're also becoming more efficient so we can build better products faster and put ourselves in a stronger position to deliver our long-term vision.

Facebook (META) stock soared in after-hours trading, reaching as high as $232.49 per share on the day. The company’s earnings report also revealed another quarter of losses for Reality Labs, as well as some higher-than-expected forecasts for the upcoming quarter.