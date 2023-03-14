Meta announces 10,000 additional layoffs in restructuring plans

In November of last year, Facebook (META) initiated mass layoffs that affected around 11,000 employees, including those on the Reality Labs team. Earlier this month, Meta teased additional layoffs to take place amid other cost-cutting measures as part of what Mark Zuckerberg is calling Meta’s “Year of Efficiency”.
Now, it’s been officially revealed that Meta is indeed planning additional layoffs, this time by as many as 10,000 employees. The news comes courtesy of an official update from Meta in which a timeline is shared for the company’s upcoming restructuring plans, including reducing its team size “by around 10,000 people.”
As noted by Meta, not only are layoffs expected for around 10,000 people within the company, it’s also reducing its hiring rates and closing around 5,000 open roles that it’s yet to hire for.
The post from Meta goes on to remark that “this will be tough and there’s no way around that” along with layoffs meaning that it will have to say “goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success.” Further down the post, Meta then goes on to tout the benefits of a reduced workforce.
Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.