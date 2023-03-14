Meta announces 10,000 additional layoffs in restructuring plans The company shared restructuring plans as part of its 'Year of Efficiency' which includes additional layoffs and reduced hiring rates.

In November of last year, Facebook (META) initiated mass layoffs that affected around 11,000 employees, including those on the Reality Labs team. Earlier this month, Meta teased additional layoffs to take place amid other cost-cutting measures as part of what Mark Zuckerberg is calling Meta’s “Year of Efficiency”.

Now, it’s been officially revealed that Meta is indeed planning additional layoffs, this time by as many as 10,000 employees. The news comes courtesy of an official update from Meta in which a timeline is shared for the company’s upcoming restructuring plans, including reducing its team size “by around 10,000 people.”

Here’s the timeline you should expect: over the next couple of months, org leaders will announce restructuring plans focused on flattening our orgs, canceling lower priority projects, and reducing our hiring rates. With less hiring, I’ve made the difficult decision to further reduce the size of our recruiting team.



We will let recruiting team members know tomorrow whether they’re impacted. We expect to announce restructurings and layoffs in our tech groups in late April, and then our business groups in late May. In a small number of cases, it may take through the end of the year to complete these changes.



Our timelines for international teams will also look different, and local leaders will follow up with more details. Overall, we expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven’t yet hired.

As noted by Meta, not only are layoffs expected for around 10,000 people within the company, it’s also reducing its hiring rates and closing around 5,000 open roles that it’s yet to hire for.

The post from Meta goes on to remark that “this will be tough and there’s no way around that” along with layoffs meaning that it will have to say “goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success.” Further down the post, Meta then goes on to tout the benefits of a reduced workforce.

A leaner org will execute its highest priorities faster. People will be more productive, and their work will be more fun and fulfilling. We will become an even greater magnet for the most talented people. That’s why in our Year of Efficiency, we are focused on canceling projects that are duplicative or lower priority and making every organization as lean as possible. Following Meta’s acts of restructuring, it notes that it plans to eventually lift hiring and transfer freezes and is currently targeting this summer to complete its analysis from its “hybrid work year of learning” so that it can “further refine our distributed work model.” Overall, it’s unfortunate to hear that 10,000 additional employees are to experience layoffs at Meta this year, with fewer new people being hired in addition to that. For more on Meta’s layoffs, be sure to read through the full post from Meta, and check out some of our previous coverage including Meta laying off 11,000 people including Reality Labs employees last year.