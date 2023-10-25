Facebook (META) Q3 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue estimates Meta shared massive beats in both revenue and earnings-per-share for its Q3 2023 earnings results.

With tech and gaming companies reporting on their fiscal quarters, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, was one of the companies to report today. The company put up a solid Q3 2023 earnings results report, posting major beats on both revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) for the quarter. That made for a winning quarter for the company.

Meta put up its Q3 2023 earnings results on its investor relations webpages on October 25, 2023. For revenue, Meta put up around $34.15 billion. This was well above the $33.3 billion consensus estimate that was expected by Wall Street analysts. Meanwhile, EPS fared exceptionally for Meta as well, coming in at $4.39 per share, more than beating out the $3.63 that was expected by Wall Street and even the $3.66 per share in Whisper Number estimates.

Meta's stock spiked in value following the release of its Q3 2023 earnings results.

This marked a notably good quarter for Meta. Its continued work in the VR and AR space with hardware saw the release of the Meta Quest 3 this last season, even despite Meta Reality Labs continuing to contribute to significant losses for the company. Meanwhile, Facebook has sought to capture a wealth of users disgruntled with Twitter in both its main social media platform and via Threads on Instagram. The company is also making major moves in products and services in the artificial intelligence space.

With so much going on at Meta and a solid quarter in the books for Q3 2023, stay tuned for more Meta and Facebook news as it comes out. Stick with us as we also continue to report on further companies posting their quarterly earnings results.