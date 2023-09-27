Watch the Meta Connect 2023 keynote livestream here Here's where you can watch the Meta Connect 2023 keynote.

The time has come for Meta’s annual company-wide event, where it will showcase new products and talk about the latest software developments. Meta Connect always opens with a keynote livestream, and this year is no different. If you’d like to hear Zuckerberg and the company chat about the Meta Quest 3 and other projects in the works at the company, here’s how you can tune into Meta Connect 2023.

The Meta Connect 2023 keynote livestream will take place on September 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. It’ll be streamed on the Meta Facebook page. According to the schedule for the two-day event, we expect the opening keynote to run for roughly an hour and a half.

As for what to expect during the Meta Connect 2023 keynote, CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg will appear to discuss everything new at the company. Meta has confirmed that it will provide viewers with the latest look at the Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset. The Quest 3 was revealed earlier this year and is set to be released sometime this fall. It’s likely that we’ll get an official release date during the broadcast.

That’s how you can tune into the Meta Connect 2023 keynote livestream. If you aren’t able to watch the event live, you can expect to read about all of the announcements on our Meta topic page.