Meta Quest 3 revealed ahead of Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, starting at $499

The Meta Quest 3 launches this fall with an emphasis on mixed reality.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Meta
1

The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase is just hours away, but Meta has already let out its biggest announcement of the day. After a build-up of rumors and speculation, the Meta Quest 3 VR HMD has been announced for a fall release date. This headset features new VR and mixed reality capabilities, and is set to be released this fall.

The Meta Quest 3 was announced in a news post on the Meta website today. The base version of the headset comes with 128 GB of storage and costs $499.99 USD. There will be a version with more storage space with a presumably higher price tag, but those details are currently unknown. More information about the headset and its mixed reality technology can be found in the announcement post.

Meta boasts that with the Meta Quest 3, they’ll be able to do things like play tabletop games on their kitchen table or decorate their living rooms in Painting VR. The Meta Quest 3 will be compatible with the more than 500 games available on the Quest 2. In fact, it was also announced that the Quest 2 (128 GB) will be dropping down to $299.99 USD, after receiving a price increase last year. As we prepare for the upcoming Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, stick with Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

