Meta Quest 3 revealed ahead of Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, starting at $499 The Meta Quest 3 launches this fall with an emphasis on mixed reality.

The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase is just hours away, but Meta has already let out its biggest announcement of the day. After a build-up of rumors and speculation, the Meta Quest 3 VR HMD has been announced for a fall release date. This headset features new VR and mixed reality capabilities, and is set to be released this fall.

The Meta Quest 3 was announced in a news post on the Meta website today. The base version of the headset comes with 128 GB of storage and costs $499.99 USD. There will be a version with more storage space with a presumably higher price tag, but those details are currently unknown. More information about the headset and its mixed reality technology can be found in the announcement post.

On Quest 3, our best-in-class Meta Reality technology lets you seamlessly blend your physical world with the virtual one. These new experiences go beyond today’s mixed reality by intelligently understanding and responding to objects in your physical space and allowing you to navigate that space in natural, intuitive ways that were nearly impossible before. High-fidelity color Passthrough, innovative machine learning, and spatial understanding let you interact with virtual content and the physical world simultaneously, creating limitless possibilities to explore.

Meta boasts that with the Meta Quest 3, they’ll be able to do things like play tabletop games on their kitchen table or decorate their living rooms in Painting VR. The Meta Quest 3 will be compatible with the more than 500 games available on the Quest 2. In fact, it was also announced that the Quest 2 (128 GB) will be dropping down to $299.99 USD, after receiving a price increase last year. As we prepare for the upcoming Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, stick with Shacknews.