Mario Golf: World Tour trailer reveals new courses

Mario Golf: World Tour is preparing to tee off on May 2. Today, Nintendo is showing off some of the new courses that Mario and his crew will be playing on, along with some of the Nintendo-themed obstacles that'll more than likely knock your ball for a loop.

Mario Golf: World Tour trailer shows underwater golf

Mario is preparing to take his skills to the golf course, once again. The latest trailer for Mario Golf: World Tour shows one of the game's more interesting locales: Cheep Cheep Lagoon, located at the bottom of a lake.

