Mario Golf Super Rush revealed for June 2021 during February Nintendo Direct
A new Mario Golf is coming to the Nintendo Switch and in June, we'll be able to tee off with Nintendo characters and our Mii's in a variety of golf challenges.
Mario Golf: World Tour is preparing to tee off on May 2. Today, Nintendo is showing off some of the new courses that Mario and his crew will be playing on, along with some of the Nintendo-themed obstacles that'll more than likely knock your ball for a loop.
Mario Golf: World Tour will signal another step from Nintendo into the DLC, with a season pass that will grant a discount on three packs. Each pack has two courses and an extra character, and buying the season pass grants you a bonus character as well.
Mario is preparing to take his skills to the golf course, once again. The latest trailer for Mario Golf: World Tour shows one of the game's more interesting locales: Cheep Cheep Lagoon, located at the bottom of a lake.
Mario Golf: World Tour is coming to the 3DS this summer from Camelot.