All unlockables - Mario Golf Super Rush What can Mario Golf Super Rush players expect to unlock over the course of their time with the game? Shacknews dives in to find out.

Those stepping onto the course for Mario Golf Super Rush may be curious as to whether they're playing with a full package. Is this everything or is Nintendo hiding anything behind certain objectives? Shacknews is here to help answer that question and go over the various unlockables for Nintendo's latest golf game.

Some may be asking, "Are there unlockable characters in Mario Golf Super Rush?" The answer to that is an emphatic "no." Every character on the roster is available to play immediately. The only exceptions will be any potential DLC characters who may or may not join the cast later down the line. As noted during the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, any DLC updates will be available free of charge.

For Mario Golf Super Rush, the unlockables mainly come in the form of courses. Only the Rookie Course will be available for Standard Golf and Speed Golf out of the box. However, it doesn't take very long to unlock the game's other courses. Here's how to open them up:

How to unlock Bonny Greens : Play 18 Holes on the Rookie Course.

: Play 18 Holes on the Rookie Course. How to unlock Ridgerock Lake : Play 18 Holes on Bonny Greens.

: Play 18 Holes on Bonny Greens. How to unlock Balmy Dunes : Play 18 Holes on Ridgerock Lake.

: Play 18 Holes on Ridgerock Lake. How to unlock Wildweather Woods : Play 18 Holes on Balmy Dunes.

: Play 18 Holes on Balmy Dunes. How to unlock Bowser Highlands: Play 18 Holes on Wildweather Woods.

The unlock conditions for these courses are fairly straightforward and can be made available after a few multiplayer sessions or after running through the single-player Golf Adventure.

Speaking of the single-player Golf Adventure, this will be where players can eventually unlock their Mii Character to use in multiplayer. Simply finish the campaign to unlock Mii Characters for use in online and offline play. On top of that, players can unlock outfits and clubs for their Mii Character by purchasing the items over the course of the story. Each area has a shop, which sells various wares for Coins. Here's what players can expect to find:

Bonny Greens Shop Range Finder (500 Coins) : Allows you to use your golfwatch to determine shot distance. Super Mushroom Driver (1,200 Coins) : Generates topspin. Mini Mushroom Pitching Wedge (800 Coins) : Increases backspin and super-backspin power. Banana Fade 5 Hybrid (600 Coins) : Curves shots to the right if playing right-handed or to the left if playing left-handed. Banana Draw 5 Hybrid (600 Coins) : Curves shots to the left if playing right-handed or to the right if playing left-handed. Stamina Attire (800 Coins) : Reduces stamina burn when dashing. Grass Shoes (500 Coins) : Reduces speed loss in the rough.

Ridgerock Lake Shop Elevation Finder (500 Coins) : Allows you to use your golfwatch to determine elevation change. Lakitu 5 Wood (1,000 Coins) : Hits shots that are highly susceptible to wind. Bullet Bill 4 Hybrid (1,200 Coins) : Hits shots that are less susceptible to wind but harder to control. Boomerang Fade 9 Iron (600 Coins) : Sharply curves shots to the right if playing right-handed or to the left if playing left-handed. Boomerang Draw 9 Iron (900 Coins) : Sharply curves shots to the left if playing right-handed or to the right if playing left-handed. Piranha Plant Approach Wedge (800 Coins) : Makes it easier to control shots out of deep rough and mud. Attack Attire (800 Coins) : Reduces stamina burn during Special Dashes. Climbing Shoes (500 Coins) : Reduces speed loss on inclines. Range Finder (500 Coins) : Allows you to use your golfwatch to determine shot distance.

Balmy Dunes Front 9 Dry Bones Shell 3 Wood (1,500 Coins) : Hits low-trajectory shots that can bounce out of bunkers. Bullet Bill 7 Iron (1,200 Coins) : Hits shots that are less susceptible to wind but harder to control. Pokey Sand Wedge (800 Coins) : Increases control in bunkers. Cool Attire (1,000 Coins) : Reduces water loss. Desert Shoes (800 Coins) : Reduces speed loss in bunkers, quicksand, and waste areas. Range Finder (500 Coins) : Allows you to use your golfwatch to determine shot distance. Elevation Finder (500 Coins) : Allows you to use your golfwatch to determine elevation change.

Balmy Dunes Back 9 Banana Fade Driver (600 Coins) : Curves shots to the right if playing right-handed or to the left if playing left-handed. Banana Draw Driver (600 Coins) : Curves shots to the left if playing right-handed or to the right if playing left-handed. Bull's-Eye Bill 5 Wood (1,500 Coins) : Hits wind-resistant shots that are very hard to control. Range Finder (500 Coins) : Allows you to use your golfwatch to determine shot distance. Elevation Finder (500 Coins) : Allows you to use your golfwatch to determine elevation change.

Wildweather Woods Shop Cheep Cheep Driver (1,500 Coins) : Hits shots that are unaffected by rain. Red Shell 3 Wood (1,500 Coins) : Hits crisp, low-trajectory shots out of waste areas. Lightning 6 Hybrid (600 Coins) : Prevents being shocked by lightning. Lightning 8 Iron (600 Coins) : Prevents being shocked by lightning. Petey Piranha Pitching Wedge (800 Coins) : Increases control when hitting out of waste areas. Lightning Attire (1,000 Coins) : Reduces lightning damage and effects. Woodsy Shoes (800 Coins) : Reduces speed loss in deep rough. Range Finder (500 Coins) : Allows you to use your golfwatch to determine shot distance. Elevation Finder (500 Coins) : Allows you to use your golfwatch to determine elevation change.

Bowser Highlands Shop Blue Shell 3 Wood (1,500 Coins) : Hits crisp, low-trajectory shots off of snow. Goomba 3 Hybrid (1,500 Coins) : Hits shots that are unaffected by ice. Ice Bro Approach Wedge (800 Coins) : Increases control on ice and snow. Heat Attire (1,200 Coins) : Reduces damage from gimmicks. Snow Shoes (1,000 Coins) : Reduces speed loss in snow. Range Finder (500 Coins) : Allows you to use your golfwatch to determine shot distance. Elevation Finder (500 Coins) : Allows you to use your golfwatch to determine elevation change.



(Please note that you can only purchase the Range Finder and Elevation Finder once. Once you buy one, it will be "Sold Out" in all other shops.)

This is everything that can be unlocked in Mario Golf Super Rush. We have more to say about this game in the days ahead, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest news, updates, and guides.