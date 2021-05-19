Does Mario Golf: Super Rush have online multiplayer? Let's see if the new Mario Golf: Super Rush will feature online multiplayer.

The Mario Golf series is one of the many beloved spinoffs of the Mario franchise. After several years, we’re set to get a new installment with the release of Mario Golf: Super Rush this June. Early looks at the game have shown us the over-the-top arcade-like gameplay that we can look forward to. However, a lot of the joy comes in the chaos that ensues when players team up with or go against friends. It’s got many wondering if Mario Golf: Super Rush will have online multiplayer.

As Nintendo has confirmed in its marketing material, Mario Golf: Super Rush does have online multiplayer. In the trailers released for the game, we see players facing off with friends in what is presumably online matches. If that’s not definitive enough for you, the official Nintendo eShop page for Mario Golf: Super Rush confirms that the game supports online play. “Hit the green with up to four players locally or online and golf with familiar Mushroom Kingdom characters,” it reads.

More specifically, it looks like up to four players can play together at once in Mario Golf: Super Rush. In order to play online, it is required that players own a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. If not, you will be limited to offline and local play. While online, players can enjoy the different modes that Mario Golf: Super Rush has to offer, including the wacky Speed Golf Mode.

Now that you know that Super Mario Golf will indeed feature online multiplayer, you're ready to hit the green and take on your friends once it launches. If you’re looking forward to the upcoming Mario spinoff, check out the full confirmed character roster. Mario Golf: Super Rush releases for the Nintendo Switch on June 25.