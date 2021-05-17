Full character roster - Mario Golf: Super Rush Mario Golf: Super Rush is starting off with 16 golfers. We have the full character list.

Mario Golf: Super Rush is slated to be one of the biggest first-party titles for the Nintendo Switch this summer. It's also one of the first Mario Golf titles in many years, so Nintendo is bringing out a loaded roster to join the party. Mario will be teeing off with 15 of his friends and enemies, some of whom are names that few would expect to see. Let's go through all of the names set to arrive at launch.

Mario Golf: Super Rush will feature a total of 16 characters, as revealed during an official overview trailer. These are the characters who players can select through the game's various modes:

Mario

Luigi

Wario

Waluigi

Peach

Daisy

Yoshi

Bowser

Bowser Jr.

Boo

Donkey Kong

Rosalina

Pauline

Toad

Chargin' Chuck

King Bob-Omb

Up to four players will be able to play together in Mario Golf: Super Rush's various game modes. However, it's currently unknown how many of these characters will be immediately available upon starting the game for the first time. If previous Mario Golf titles are any indication, some of them may need to be unlocked first by completing certain requirements.

Players can also use Mii characters, a first for the Mario Golf series. Mii characters can be used in the game's Golf Adventure story mode and leveled up. Those leveled up Mii golfers can then be used in Super Rush's other game modes.

Another unknown is whether this will be the finalized character roster. More characters may be added down the road through DLC or free updates, similar to the approach that Nintendo had with Mario Tennis Aces. If there are any additional characters who join the roster, we'll be sure to update this space.

Mario Golf: Super Rush will release on June 25, 2021. Be sure to follow the Mario Golf: Super Rush topic in the months ahead for more news and guides.