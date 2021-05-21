Shack Chat: Which character is your Day 1 Mario Golf: Super Rush main?

Nintendo really showed us a lot of great stuff this last week in Mario Golf: Super Rush. The solo Story Mode, multiplayer Speed Golf Mode, and other features in the game are looking absolutely fantastic. However, maybe the most interesting thing we saw out of the whole overview trailer was the reveal of a full character roster. All of our favorite Mushroom Kingdom residents were there, plus some surprises! With that in mind, the staff talked about who they’ll be maining on Day 1 in Mario Golf: Super Rush! Here’s which characters the team chose.

Question: Which character is your Day 1 Mario Golf: Super Rush main?

Chargin' Chuck - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Putt-Putt Golfer

What an odd addition to this roster. Chargin' Chuck is about as deep a cut as it gets. He was all over Super Mario World and has been a minor Mario foe ever since, maybe showing up in like one out of every ten Mario games. He doesn't even get invited to any Mario Partys! So yeah, I'll give him a shot. Sure, all that football gear can't possibly be conducive to the greens of golf, but he's gonna score a touchdown, man! Just you watch!

Six points is good in golf… right?

Yoshi - Donovan Erskine, Contributing Editor

It’s been many a year since I’ve played a Mario Golf game, but when I did, Yoshi was my main. I plan on sticking with that in Super Rush. Yoshi is just one cool dino. Plus, his moves have looked really cool in the previews for the game. Yoshi would probably be pretty bad at golf in real life, but as far as the video game goes, he’s the guy.

Waluigi - Blake Morse, Co-EIC

Of course, it’s Waluigi! Did anyone else on this list pick someone else? If they did, they’re a liar! There’s basically no other option if you’re a person of sound mind and body. I’m not even sure why they have other characters. Nintendo could’ve just made a bunch of Waluigis in various outfits or costumes and called it “Waluigi Golf Super Waugh.” Feels like a missed opportunity if you ask me.

Wario - Chris Jarrard, Has better opinions than fellow staffers

This was an easy pick. I chose Wario because he looks just like me and we share the same political views. His stubby legs may affect driving distance, but you just know that his short game is on point.

Toad - Sam Chandler, Guides Editor

Ever since I met Toad in Super Mario 64, I’ve loved the little guy. He was always there to help me, to offer a useful word of advice or even give me a secret Star. Then, in Mario Kart 64 he was a quick little bloke who I loved to use. It seems only fitting for me to continue my tradition of enjoying being around Toad by actually playing him in Mario Golf: Super Rush.

Donkey Kong - Bill Lavoy, Co-EIC

I wish I had an in-depth answer here but the reality is I just didn’t want to take Mario because that’s the obvious and easy answer, and I just sort of dig Donkey Kong’s vibe. Big and strong, so hopefully gets some distance off the tee if the swing mechanics are good. Fur coat means he’s insulated from the cold and rain, so you never have to cancel a round due to weather, although I might be reading too much into this now. I dunno, Donkey Kong is cool. Deal with it.

King Bob-omb Has Entered The Chat - TJ Denzer, Mario Golf News Network (MGNN)

Damn you, Nintendo. I had this all figured out. It was going to be Bowser as always, especially in lieu of the fact that he has that sweet bad guy golf attire (pretty sure the spikes should go under the shoes, Bowz!). He was going to be my Shooter McGavin of this game. Then Nintendo comes at me with that last trailer and… King Bob-omb?! You kidding me? You can’t come in here with all that regal class and swerve me like that! His subjects carry him around the golf course! He has so much swagger that he just wears the crown, some socks, and other golfs in the nude.

It should have been an easy choice, but thanks to Nintendo and King Bob-omb, I have things to think about on Day One...

Mario? - Greg Burke, Head of Video

I’ve never played a Mario Golf game. I think I played the NES one once, but that was a long time ago…*stares up into the sky*

The Super Mario - Steve Tyminski, Mushroom Kingdom Caddy

Mario Golf: Super Rush is coming soon so the question becomes what character will I be using first? As I hold out hope that my homeboy Chain Chomp makes the roster, I have to go with the Super Mario. I always use Mario first to get a feel for these games, as Mario is usually an “all-around” type character. That being said, the character lineup for Super Rush is pretty diverse so I might be checking out Chargin’ Chuck, Daisy, or the Bob-omb King right after.

Yoshi - Bryan Lefler is on vacation but sticks with his main

I might be on a tropical island enjoying some sun and fun, but I have to make sure I claim my main, Yoshi. It doesn’t matter if it’s Mario Kart, Tennis, Party, or Golf; Yoshi is mine, so back off. I don’t know why. I just liked him the best in Mario Kart 64 and the choice has stuck with me for over 20 years now. I consider myself to be pretty decent at Mario spin-off games and I can’t mess with that mojo now.

Those are our picks for Day 1 in Mario Golf: Super Rush, but what about you? Who are you taking to the green when the game comes out on June 25? Check out the full Mario Golf: Super Rush roster so far and let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!