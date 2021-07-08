Tetris 99's next Maximus Cup is themed around Mario Golf: Super Rush With the recent release of Mario Golf: Super Rush, Tetris 99 is getting another Maximus Cup event with a theme based on the new game.

Mario Golf: Super Rush is out and in the world, for better or worse in the case of many players. There are certainly merits to the game that make it fun, but it’s not quite what many expected it to be. Nonetheless, it is fresh and new and because of that, Nintendo and Tetris 99 have a new Maximus Cup that is themed around the new Mario Golf title. Starting soon, players will be able to take part in the new event and earn themselves a new Tetris 99 board theme based on Mario Golf: Super Rush.

Nintendo announced the upcoming Mario Golf: Super Rush Maximus Cup event for Tetris 99 on July 8, 2021, via the Nintendo of America Twitter. Starting at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. PT on July 9 and running through to July 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT (July 13 at 2:59 a.m. ET), players will be able to take part in the 22nd Tetris 99 Maximus Cup event. By competing and doing well, you can earn event points. Earn 100 event points and you’ll unlock the new Mario Golf: Super Rush Tetris 99 theme, featuring tetrominos, backgrounds, boards, and music based on the new game.

Mario Golf: Super Rush came out on Nintendo Switch on June 25, 2021. The game has had a bit of a mixed welcoming by players, including in our own Shacknews review. While the core gameplay and fundamentals are pretty good, the courses are well-designed, and the Golf Adventure features a good story mode, many agree that Speed Golf is not all it’s cracked up to be, tutorials are weak in the game, and there isn’t much to unlock.

Even so, it’s not the worst game and still shows quite a few signs of fun here and there, and with that in mind, Tetris 99’s timing on celebrating Mario Golf: Super Rush is more than reasonable. If you want to get a Mario Golf themed Tetris 99 board, be sure to jump on through the weekend and get your Maximus Cup points to unlock the theme before midnight July 13.