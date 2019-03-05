New LEGO Super Mario product teased by Nintendo
It looks like the LEGO Group and Nintendo are teaming up on some new LEGO Super Mario goodies for fans and possibly Mar10 Day
It looks like the LEGO Group and Nintendo are teaming up on some new LEGO Super Mario goodies for fans and possibly Mar10 Day
The Skywalker Saga brings all nine films together into one handy Lego Star Wars package.
Everything is awesome in the new Lego Speed Champions DLC for Forza Horizon 4!
Say the word: "Shazam!" and you've got a new character to play with LEGO DC Super-Villains' SHAZAM! Movie Packs 1 & 2.
The newest entry in LEGO's gaming franchise has arrived, but how does it stack up? Our review.
Get your fill of Marvel's superheroes in the new LEGO Marvel collection.
Lego plays a big part in the DC Games plan to expand the reach of their brand.
The Avengers are crashing the party with this latest round of DLC.
It's not a stretch to say Elastigirl may be the coolest hero.
Six new playable characters and a wonderfully realized Wakanda are coming to LEGO Marvel in a new DLC pack right in time for the movie's release.