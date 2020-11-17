LEGO Super Mario 2021 expansion sets will bring Mario 64, Tanooki suits, & more A host of new LEGO Super Mario sets are on the way in 2021 to expand the fun and make for more ways to play.

Ever since it launched this year, LEGO’s new Super Mario sets have been a fun way to physically build and interact with Mario and all the staples of the Mushroom Kingdom. We’ve already gotten Bowser, Bowser Jr., power-up suits, and plenty of other cool expansions, but 2021 is looking like it has plenty of new goodies in store for the LEGO Super Mario line. LEGO recently revealed new expansion sets including the iconic Tanooki suit and references to Super Mario 64.

LEGO revealed its latest efforts in the collaboration with Nintendo on the LEGO YouTube channel on November 17, 2020. The latest expansions feature a wealth of new ways to play. A new warp pipe allows you to create a different kind of speed challenge in which you have 30 seconds to complete your course, as opposed to the 60 seconds allowed with the regular pipe. It comes complete with Super Mario 64 race music. To add to that, there’s a new penguin suit in which Mario can use to slide for coins.

That wasn’t all. The new Tanooki suit will also allow Mario to dash for coins as well, and further expansions include changing blocks which could contain coins, Super Mushroom power-ups, familiar enemies like the Shy Guy, and the infamous Poison Mushroom. Mario looks to have fun responses to all of the new expansion sets, which should make for plenty of more level-building fun.

The LEGO Super Mario sets have been creative and fun ever since they were first revealed back in March 2020. Ever since then, LEGO has been adding to this line-up with further sets, including a full Bowser castle and power-up packs including Cat Mario and Fire Flower Mario.

If the video above is any indication, January 2021 is going to be a great time to look to the LEGO shelves or website and pick up some great new Super Mario packs. Stay tuned as we keep an eye out for further details like specific sets and release dates.