LEGO Super Mario Power-Up Packs will provide new costumes & ways to play The upcoming Power-Up Packs bring a collection of costumes and interactivity to the LEGO Super Mario set and will be available in early August 2020.

LEGO and Nintendo are continuing to put on one of the best team-ups of 2020 with the LEGO Super Mario series of builder toys, and it’s just getting better. Recently, LEGO and Nintendo announced new Super Mario Power-Up Packs for the series, which will bring a collection of costumes to dress Super Mario up in, giving him classic and new power-ups and providing builders with new ways to play.

Nintendo revealed the new LEGO Super Mario Power-Up Packs via Twitter and the Nintendo YouTube channel on May 20, 2020. Coming on August 1, 2020, the LEGO Super Mario Power-Up Packs provide a collection of four costumes to swap LEGO Mario into, each with their own additional interactivity when playing with LEGO Super Mario sets. Fire Mario takes on the classic Fire Flower power-up to throw fireballs at goombas and other Mario foes. Propeller Mario can fly into the sky to collect additional coins, Cat Mario can climb walls for coins, and Builder Mario can smash down on terrain to discover secret coins. You can see it all in action in the video below.

Pre-orders had already opened for the LEGO Super Mario Starter Course and are available now (apparently open again after pre-order limits had previously been reached), though no word on pre-orders for the Power-Up Packs are available at this time, despite both of them launching on August 1. It’s looking like there’s more goodies slated for later this year as well. A Bowser Castle set has already been teased that will feature a LEGO-ized level of Mario’s primary antagonist and lair. No launch date has been given to sets like Bowser’s Castle yet, but they are also expected to show up sometime in 2020.

With the Power-Up Packs offering plenty of iconic wardrobe changes for LEGO Mario, the collection is looking more and more enticing with each reveal. Stay tuned for further details on ordering the LEGO Super Mario Power-Up Packs as they become available.