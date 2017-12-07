If It Takes Two bores you, director Josef Fares will allegedly give you $1000
Josef Fares believes it's impossible to not enjoy what his next game has to offer, and he's apparently willing to put his money where his mouth is.
The co-op action-adventure experience is breaking out sooner than players may have been expected.
We get a first look at Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, an upcoming downloadable fairy tale gaming experience from award-winning Swedish filmmaker Josef Fares being developed at Starbreeze Studios.
Chronicles of Riddick and Syndicate developer Starbreeze today finally lifted the wraps from its mysterious project 'P13' codenamed, revealing Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons. A far cry from its usual ultra-violent FPSs, the collaboration with Swedish film director Josef Fares is a grand fairytale adventure of two brothers on a journey to save their dying father.