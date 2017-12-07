New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Josef Fares

Starbreeze's P13 revealed as Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons

Chronicles of Riddick and Syndicate developer Starbreeze today finally lifted the wraps from its mysterious project 'P13' codenamed, revealing Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons. A far cry from its usual ultra-violent FPSs, the collaboration with Swedish film director Josef Fares is a grand fairytale adventure of two brothers on a journey to save their dying father.

