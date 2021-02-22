It Takes Two doubles down with its first official gameplay trailer Get a glimpse of Hazelight's newest co-op game in action.

The March 2021 video game release calendar has been heating up lately and one of the biggest titles expected to launch next month comes from EA and Hazelight Studios. It Takes Two focuses on a family story between Cody and May, a married couple on the verge of divorce. The duo’s life is flipped upside down when they find themselves teleported into a pair of small dolls created by their daughter. They must work together to overcome a mind-boggling array of problems and obstacles, while also working through their relationship issues. Hazelight released the first official gameplay trailer today, giving players a glimpse at exactly how the co-op platformer looks in motion.

Once Cody and May come to terms with the reality of existing as a crude pair of yarn and cloth dolls, they begin their journey with a guide in the form of a book by the name of Dr. Hakim. The good doctor promises to help the couple repair their broken relationship as this presumably breaks whatever spell placed them into the doll vessels.

The side-by-side presentation of the game gives each of the two players a unique view of the action. The trailer offers some glimpses at the cooperative puzzles and mechanics that wait in store for those itching to get their hands on the game. The couple seemingly befriends a pack of squirrels in a blood feud with bees, use the power of magnets to work through the token ice level, and eventually gain control over the space-time continuum.

Each new copy of It Takes Two will come with a friend pass so anyone who purchases the game will be able to enlist the help of a friend. Creator and Hazelight founder Josef Fares has recently claimed he would be willing to give $1000 to buyers who are bored by the game. You have to appreciate that confidence. It Takes Two arrives on digital store shelves on March 26, 2021, for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.