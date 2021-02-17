If It Takes Two bores you, director Josef Fares will allegedly give you $1000 Josef Fares believes it's impossible to not enjoy what his next game has to offer, and he's apparently willing to put his money where his mouth is.

Out of anyone in the gaming industry, Hazelight Studios Founder and Director Josef Fares has rarely ever been known for his subtlety. He believes fervently in his projects and in the gaming industry, and is assuredly one to share it in bombastic and outspoken ways. Such might again be the case with a recent claim he made about his studio’s upcoming title, It Takes Two. Apparently, if you get bored of the game, Fares might cut you a check for a cool $1000.

Josef Fares made this outlandish offer pretty recently in an interview with Game Informer. In the conversation, Fares spoke passionately about how much he believes players will enjoy what Hazelight has put together, so much so that Fares believes it’s actually impossible to get bored with the game.

“That’s another thing that I can guarantee you with It Takes Two: It’s impossible to get tired of this game,” Fares boasted. “I can literally give 1,000 bucks to anyone who says, ‘Oh, I’m tired of this game now because it doesn’t surprise me.’ One thousand bucks! I guarantee. I’ll give it to everyone who gets tired. But they have to be honest about it.”

Josef Fares is no stranger to over-the-top public statements. Many will likely remember him at The Game Awards 2017 where he famously flamed the Oscars in favor of the gaming industry. Fares has also presided over some pretty decent launches as a game director with Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out to his name. When it came to It Takes Two, Josef Fares also announced the game during the EA Play Live 2020 indie section with a claim that the game would “blow your f---ing mind away.”

Clearly, Fares has full faith in his studio’s new game to say the least. It remains to be seen if It Takes Two will truly blow our minds, but it also won’t be long before we find out. If not, Josef Fares better be ready to pony up that sweet grand after the game launches on March 26, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.