Titanfall 2, Dead Space 3, A Way Out and more coming to Steam
More of EA's library of games are coming to Steam.
More of EA's library of games are coming to Steam.
It’s nice to play a purely co-op game, but does A Way Out offer enough?
The first chapter of A Way Out tasks Vincent and Leo with fighting off attackers, collecting tools for the escape, and building a friendship.
The second chapter in A Way Out leaves Vincent and Leo as fugitives of the law, fleeing police, stealing a truck from a farm, and taking a ride down a river.
Enough running, it’s time for Vincent and Leo to prepare for their revenge against Harvey.
All of Vincent and Leo’s hard work has amounted to this major moment in A Way Out, confronting Harvey and getting vengeance.
After making it back home, Vincent and Leo will need to come to terms with everything that’s happened since they first met.
The co-op action-adventure experience is breaking out sooner than players may have been expected.
EA didn't technically hold a press conference this year, but its EA Play event was still packed with announcements.
Four Shacknews editors convene to enthusiastically discuss their largely unenthusiastic reaction to EA Play. Except for Star Wars. They all liked Star Wars.