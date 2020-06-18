Titanfall 2, Dead Space 3, A Way Out and more coming to Steam More of EA's library of games are coming to Steam.

Steam looks to be growing its store with the inclusion of more EA titles. During EA Play Live 2020, Electronic Arts revealed that Titanfall 2, Dead Space 3, A Way Out, The Sims 4 and more will be coming to the popular store platform.

Several of EA’s titles are coming to Steam

Titanfall 2, A Way Out, Dead Space 3, Apex Legends and The Sims 4 are some of the games EA announced were coming to Steam. This is a massive move for the publisher which had created its own storefront in 2011 to compete with the platform.

The Electronic Arts page in Steam shows that there are even more titles now available on Steam. Players can find a variety of EA Sports titles including Madden 21 and FIFA 21, Need for Speed titles, Star Wars Battlefront 2, several Battlefield titles, the Mass Effect series, Dragon Age, Crysis, and more.

This is an interesting move by EA, who has its own storefront in the form of Origin. This move matches what Microsoft has recently done with several of its first-party titles. Even though the publishers will likely make less due to Steam taking a cut, it must be worth it for those users that refuse to purchase a game on a platform that isn’t Steam.

Moving forward, players can likely expect to find even more of EA’s games on Steam. What this means for the future of Origin is anyone’s guess.

Beyond EA’s announcement that many of its games are coming to Steam, there were a bunch of other juicy morsels revealed during today’s livestream. If you missed a moment of the action, head on over to the EA Play Live 2020 page for a complete rundown of every major announcement from the show. Some of the most exciting news is the gameplay of Star Wars: Squadrons as well as the reveal that a new Skate game is in development.